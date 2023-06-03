scorecardresearch
Aniruddh Dave on 'Siikho': 'It's the biggest edutainment, infotainment show'

Aniruddh Dave is hosting 'Siikho' along with actress Paridhi Sharma, and said that the show will surely be one that students will follow closely.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Aniruddh Dave is hosting ‘Siikho’ along with actress Paridhi Sharma, and said that the show will surely be one that students will follow closely.

“Siikho is the biggest edutainment, infotainment show because today the biggest challenge for the kids after 12th is to choose a career. It’s a dilemma for the kids,” he said.

“So, we have come up with a show ‘Siikho, Bhavishya Naye Bharat Ka’ which is conceptualised and produced by Vishal Salecha. When Vishal told me about this I was very happy.”

“And this includes study and knowledge about 52 different careers/professions where the experts from each field would come, be it IIT/IIM, doctors, pilots, chef, UPSC, Law, Army, Navy and many more. I really enjoyed hosting, chatting with all of them,” he said.

He added: India’s education system is very good and growing. We have many more chances and challenges ahead. With so many opportunities, how to move ahead with jobs, careers, education, everything is confusing. This show is all about solving that. And this will be a very big show which is helpful not only to the youngsters but also growing adults, parents too in an informative and entertaining way.”

Talking about working with Paridhi, he shared: “As a co-anchor, the way Paridhi handles everything is amazing, her aura, her charm is always up to the mark. And for such shows, Paridhi is the best find who has immense interest and knowledge. I feel that she is a good choice of producers.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
