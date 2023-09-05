scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anjali Tatrari felt empowered filming a fight sequence for 'Vanshaj'

Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika in the television show 'Vanshaj', will be seen pulling off some action-heavy scenes in the upcoming track of the show.

By Agency News Desk
Anjali Tatrari felt empowered filming a fight sequence for 'Vanshaj'
Anjali Tatrari felt empowered filming a fight sequence for 'Vanshaj' pic courtesy news agency

Actress Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, will be seen pulling off some action-heavy scenes in the upcoming track of the show. The actress shared that working on these scenes made her feel empowered.

Anjali performed exceptionally in a recently shot fight scene that surprised everyone.

Traditionally, such sequences might have depicted the male character as the sole saviour and the female character as the damsel in distress. However, ‘Vanshaj’ chose to deviate from this norm, as the sequence featured Yuvika facing a formidable challenge and instead of her friend Neil (played by Mohit Kumar) immediately intervening, Yuvika fought her own battle realising her individual strength.

Talking about the same, Anjali said: “I truly believe that every challenging scene is an opportunity for growth as an actor. The recent fight sequence in ‘Vanshaj’ was no exception. Preparing for these sequences requires dedication and practice”.

“Rehearsals allowed me to give my best shot and the support of my director and co-stars helped me to perform it powerfully onscreen. Instead of sticking to the usual idea of male dominance, ‘Vanshaj’ showcased my character Yuvika stand strong in resolving conflicts. This empowering approach allowed me to break free from the limits often associated with typical storylines,” she added.

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan
Next article
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet go public with their romance at Beyonce's concert
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US