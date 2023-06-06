scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

Anjali Tatrari, who has always been intentional in selecting characters that convey a message to the audience, found a perfect role in Yuvika's character.

By Agency News Desk
Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role
Anjali Tatrari

Actress Anjali Tatrari, who will be seen essaying the role of Yuvika in the upcoming television show ‘Vanshaj’, has shared what inspired her to take up the role. The actress, who has always been intentional in selecting characters that convey a message to the audience, found a perfect role in Yuvika’s character.

She said, “Life sometimes places us in circumstances where we mature or grow up ahead of our time, and I can deeply connect with this as it reflects my own journey. I believe I matured and shouldered responsibilities at a young age, which aligns with Yuvika’s trajectory. This character holds great significance as Yuvika challenges patriarchy and proves capability is supreme.”

She further mentioned, “Both men and women should be given opportunities based on their potential. It is a role that exudes strength, and I have always been drawn to portraying such characters that inspire and leave a lasting impact on the audience. I am absolutely thrilled and excited to portray Yuvika’s character, which possesses a remarkable strength and a relatability factor that resonates deeply.”

The makers also have revealed the set of the show. It is designed to support the narrative of the show with modern architectural opulence. Be it props, furniture or aesthetic, all the elements align with the story of the show and convey the utopian business class feel.

Talking about her preparation for the part, the actress said, “In my preparation for Yuvika’s character, workshops certainly played a part, but personally, I am committed to immersing myself in the script repeatedly to infuse nuanced details that bring the character to life, transcending mere fiction. For instance, Yuvika might freeze in a serious situation or become momentarily lost, unsure of her next move.”

She added, “We have incorporated various elements into Yuvika’s character, and honestly, there are numerous layers to her persona. Every day, I uncover something new about the character, continually adding dimensions to enhance its authenticity. Given the multitude of shades within the role, it feels like an evolving task, where the character undergoes changes with each passing day.”

‘Vanshaj’ will air on Sony SAB on June 12 from Monday to Saturday.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero
Next article
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

News

How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

WTC Final: Focus on Rohit as India aim to end ICC title drought in clash with formidable Australia (preview)

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka ends Svitolina's run to reach maiden semifinal in Paris

News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

Health & Lifestyle

World not on track to achieve SDG 7 for energy: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Technology

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born from uterus transplanted & implanted via robot in world first

Sports

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

News

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti

News

Malhar Thakar’s ‘Gulaam Chor’ is a comedy suspense drama around a heist

Technology

Bing Image Creator now supported in all chat modes

Sports

Babar Azam, Chamari Athapaththu lead ICC Player of the Month nominations

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US