Anuj Kohli opens up on his negative, toxic role in ‘Dahej Daasi’

Anuj Kohli shared that he has endeavoured to portray the character naturally, considering his physique and other aspects.

By Agency News Desk
Anuj Kohli | Dahej Daasi _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Anuj Kohli, who plays a negative role in ‘Dahej Daasi’, shared that he has endeavoured to portray the character naturally, considering his physique and other aspects. Anuj, who described his character as negative, toxic, and intriguing, said that the realism portrayed in the show will help people connect to the storyline.

“Undoubtedly, relatability is key in television. Realistic content tends to strike a chord with audiences, drawing them deeper into our narrative. Almost every Indian family has its share of discord, which I believe audiences will relate to through the havoc caused by my character,” he said.

Anuj shared: “I have endeavoured to portray the character naturally, considering my physique and other aspects, which I hope will resonate with viewers.”

Talking further about his character, Anuj said: “My character embodies a profoundly negative persona, a quintessential example of toxicity. Drawing from my past experiences of portraying antagonists, it felt like a familiar journey.”

“However, the show’s writing is refreshingly innovative, allowing me to explore new dimensions of artistic expression.”

“The concept, vibe, and setting appealed to me from the outset, challenging me to do justice to the character and the show. As for the attire, it exudes a rich Rajasthani essence, elevating the entire experience,” added Anuj.

The show also stars Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Vindhya Devi.

Produced by Do Dooni 4 Films’ Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat, it airs on Nazara TV.

