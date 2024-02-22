Anushka Sen grooves to ‘Sadqay’, flaunts a chic look

HomeTVNews

Anushka Sen is currently delighting her fans with exciting behind-the-scenes snippets from various sets and cities on social media.

With a jam-packed work schedule, actress Anushka Sen is currently delighting her fans with exciting behind-the-scenes snippets from various sets and cities on social media. On the Valentine’s Day, the ‘Baal Veer’ fame diva, who is currently riding high on both professional and personal fronts, announced that she is on board a new project. However, she did not reveale the details of the project.

Since then, Anushka is treating fans with photos and videos, giving a glimpse into her busy work life.

Now, on Thursday, the ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ fame took to Instagram, where she enjoys 39.5 million followers and shared a fun reel.

In the video, Anushka is seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Sadqay’ sung by Aashir Wajahat, Nayel and Nehaal Naseem. She is wearing a blue half sleeves crop top, and a matching joggers.

With no-makeup on, Anushka is flaunting her long hair, which is styled in soft curls. Basking in the sun, and dancing to the track, Anushka was full of energy on the set of her project.

She captioned it: “A nice dark roast coffee, 2 hours of sleep, glam chic look, and a fun set, perfect.”

In the Stories section, the actress who featured in music videos like ‘Superstar’ and ‘Chura Liya’ shared that she was last shooting for this upcoming project in Bangalore.

On February 9, 21-year-old Anushka had announced that she has purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen as the contestant in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11.

