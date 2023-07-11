scorecardresearch
Arjun Bijlani buys a new ride, but advises newbies to first get a house

Arjun Bijlani, who is all set to host the next season of 'India Got Talent', or IGT-10, has bought a new car,

Arjun Bijlani, who is all set to host the next season of ‘India Got Talent’, or IGT-10, has bought a new car, a Mercedes Benz, but his advice to all newcomers in the industry is to get a house first before anything else.

During his interaction with the media when he was buying the new car and driving it home, Arjun said: “Don’t be fooled by the glitter and glamour, buy yourself a house first, pay it off and then think about buying a car, as it is a depreciating good.”

After offering this advice to newbies, Arjun thanked his fans and the audience profusely: “I am so happy that I could do this for my family, that is all I can say … Everything that I have and everything that I am, is because of the audience.

“For many years you have showered me with love, please keep the love coming, and I will also put in all my efforts to entertain you. Thank you everyone for keeping me and my family in your prayers.”

Bijlani is making news with his new Zee TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’.

Talking about it and the fact that his attempt to create something new has worked, he said: “I am happy that the audience has been enjoying and appreciating the show, I am happier about the show doing well.

“I mean, these things (pointing to the new car) come along the way, it is fine, but I am happy that two of my shows are making news, one being ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya’ and the other, ‘India Got Talent’, will be coming soon.”

Adding about his new avatar on ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya’, he added, “Feels good, because as an actor when you do different things, and play different characters, it makes you feel happy, and when you were trying to convey something to the audience through your performance and they get it, and appreciate it, it is a wonderful feeling.”

Hosted by Arjun, IGT-10 will feature Badshah, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir as judges.

