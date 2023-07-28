Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

The beauty of Mumbai rains added an extra layer of magic to the romantic sequence between Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in television show ‘ShivShakti’, but it was followed by its own set of challenges.

Recently, while shooting the upcoming sequence amidst heavy Mumbai rains, Arjun and Nikki wrapped their first romantic sequence for the show.

The sequence features Shakti (Nikki) joyfully hugging Shiv (Arjun), after receiving her scholarship. However, this unforgettable experience was not over without its challenges. It took seven-eight hours in the rain to complete shooting for the sequence, which certainly pushed Nikki and Arjun’s limits as actors.

Of course, the actors took all the precautions and measures to keep themselves safe and sound. However, the weather’s unpredictability took their test utterly.

Talking about the same, Arjun said, “Amidst Mumbai’s heavy rains, on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, Nikki and I dedicated seven-eight hours to shoot our first romantic sequence.”

“The rain added a lovely touch to the scene, where Shakti hugged Shiv in sheer excitement as she received her scholarship. However, shooting in the rain came with challenges, testing both Nikki and me as actors,” he shared.

Further elaborating on the scene, Arjun commented, “Despite that, we embraced the weather’s unpredictability, allowing our onscreen chemistry to flourish naturally. It was indeed an exhilarating and unforgettable experience. As actors, we thrive on giving our best, and this sequence truly brought our characters to life. I’m sure this experience will remain in the hearts of our fans and viewers.”

Produced by ‘Studio LSD Productions’, the mesmerising show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ is set against the backdrop of Varanasi.

While, Arjun and Nikki gave one of their best performances amidst heavy Mumbai rainfall, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) do when she finds out that Shakti got her scholarship despite her multiple attempts to stop her. Will she create more hurdles in her life?

The show airs on Zee TV.