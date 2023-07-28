scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in television show ‘ShivShakti’, but it was followed by its own set of challenges.

By Agency News Desk
Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

The beauty of Mumbai rains added an extra layer of magic to the romantic sequence between Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in television show ‘ShivShakti’, but it was followed by its own set of challenges.

Recently, while shooting the upcoming sequence amidst heavy Mumbai rains, Arjun and Nikki wrapped their first romantic sequence for the show.

The sequence features Shakti (Nikki) joyfully hugging Shiv (Arjun), after receiving her scholarship. However, this unforgettable experience was not over without its challenges. It took seven-eight hours in the rain to complete shooting for the sequence, which certainly pushed Nikki and Arjun’s limits as actors.

Of course, the actors took all the precautions and measures to keep themselves safe and sound. However, the weather’s unpredictability took their test utterly.

Talking about the same, Arjun said, “Amidst Mumbai’s heavy rains, on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, Nikki and I dedicated seven-eight hours to shoot our first romantic sequence.”

“The rain added a lovely touch to the scene, where Shakti hugged Shiv in sheer excitement as she received her scholarship. However, shooting in the rain came with challenges, testing both Nikki and me as actors,” he shared.

Further elaborating on the scene, Arjun commented, “Despite that, we embraced the weather’s unpredictability, allowing our onscreen chemistry to flourish naturally. It was indeed an exhilarating and unforgettable experience. As actors, we thrive on giving our best, and this sequence truly brought our characters to life. I’m sure this experience will remain in the hearts of our fans and viewers.”

Produced by ‘Studio LSD Productions’, the mesmerising show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ is set against the backdrop of Varanasi.

While, Arjun and Nikki gave one of their best performances amidst heavy Mumbai rainfall, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) do when she finds out that Shakti got her scholarship despite her multiple attempts to stop her. Will she create more hurdles in her life?

The show airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'
Next article
Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

News

Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

Sports

'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'

News

Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

News

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

Technology

Just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity daily may reduce cancer risk: Study

News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US