Arshad Warsi heaps praises on wrestler Sangeeta for 'flawless' show on dance floor

Actor and judge of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, Arshad Warsi, lauded the performance of wrestler Sangeeta Phogat on the track ‘Ae Watan’, saying that she has turned India’s daughter into a dancer.

The upcoming weekend episode of the show welcomes the timeless Bollywood beauty, Meenakshi Sheshadri.

The special episode titled ‘Marzi Meenakshi Ki’ will mark the celebration of Meenakshi’s illustrious 40-year journey in the film industry. As part of this week’s theme, the contestants will perform Meenakshi’s favourite songs, promising a heartwarming episode with the perfect blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and stunning dance performances.

Sangeeta along with her choreographer Bharat Ghare will perform on the songs ‘Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung’ and ‘Ae Watan’.

To make the performance memorable for Sangeeta, her husband and Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia will be present to support her.

Complimenting her act, Arshad says, “Such outstanding performances receive a standing ovation. Sangeeta, initially, I felt like you were a wrestler. Then, gradually, you started to look like a dancer. And now, you appear like an actor.”

He says Sangeeta’s level of expression was so good… Only a seasoned actor gives those deep emotional expressions.

“And today, you’ve given such accurate expressions. You’ve turned India’s daughter into a dancer. Sangeeta, you’ve danced very well, like a professional dancer. It was a beautiful performance and you’ve progressed so much from the start until now,” he adds.

Impressed by Sangeeta’s transformation from the ‘akhada’ to the dance floor, judge Farah Khan says: “Bharat, first of all, congratulations. You conceptualised this so well; there’s such perfection in the details. And Sangeeta, you’ve become such a confident dancer now.

“When you first came, you were so timid, but now I feel like if you go to the Olympics, you’ll do wrestling as a dancer, and that will be a great advantage. Because you’ll become light-footed, there’s a rhythm in your body language. It was flawless.”

In a heartwarming gesture, Meenakshi extends her blessings to Sangeeta and Bajrang by presenting them with shawls. Adding a cultural touch to the occasion, Sangeeta performs the traditional Vijay Tilak ceremony for Bajrang, who is gearing up to represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

