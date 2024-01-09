Arunita Kanjilal: Young talents are discovered through ‘Superstar Singer’

Singer Arunita Kanjilal, who will be seen as a mentor in the kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer’ season three, has expressed her excitement, and shared how young talents are discovered through this platform.

Arunita is the first runner up of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 12.

The makers are on the hunt for melodious voices and are inviting young ones to embark on an exciting journey that will enable them to better their craft.

The third season will see the return of Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Pawandeep Rajan as the mentors.

Talking about the same, Arunita said, “I am so excited about the upcoming season of ‘Superstar Singer!’ Young talents are discovered through this platform and each year, many aspirants come from various parts of the country with varied cultural backgrounds to showcase their singing prowess.”

“With the auditions kickstarting soon, we hope to find many amazing and natural singers. It’s an opportunity to shine and share your passion for singing with the world; so, come audition to join us, and let your voices create magical moments,” she added.

Auditions for this homegrown reality singing show will commence in Bhubaneshwar on January 17, followed by Guwahati on January 19, Kolkata on January 21, Lucknow on January 23, Chandigarh on January 25, Delhi on January 28, and Mumbai on February 4.

It will soon air on Sony.