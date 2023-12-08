Ashutosh Kulkari recalls fond memories of cycling around mountains near Pune

Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni has shared his deep connection with mountains, revealing how he explored Shivaji Maharaj’s forts on his bike, and discovered different roads, ancient temples and beautiful places.

Several people are drawn to mountains for their serene beauty, the adventure they offer, peacefulness in their surroundings, outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing and the feeling of being closer to nature.

Advertisement

Ahead of International Mountain Day (December 11), Ashutosh shared memories of his favourite mountain holidays.

“When I was in school, my friends and I loved cycling around the mountains near Pune. It was so much fun. But as we grew up, life got busy, and we switched to riding bikes and cars. During lockdown, I brought back those good times and bought a nice bike. It was one of my best decisions.

- Advertisement -

“On my bike, I explored Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and discovered so much — different roads, ancient temples, and beautiful places I never noticed before while driving. I used Google Maps to find lakes and natural spots, leading me to many interesting places. After many solo trips and hikes in the mountains around Pune, I found the perfect spot to sit and relax. It’s like a complete refreshment for me,” Ashutosh said.

The actor is currently essaying Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, which airs on &TV.