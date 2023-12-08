Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
TVNews

Ashutosh Kulkari recalls fond memories of cycling around mountains near Pune

Ashutosh Kulkarni shared his deep connection with mountains, revealing how he explored Shivaji Maharaj's forts on his bike, and discovered different roads, ancient temples and beautiful places.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Ashutosh Kulkari recalls fond memories of cycling around mountains near Pune
Ashutosh Kulkari recalls fond memories of cycling around mountains near Pune _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni has shared his deep connection with mountains, revealing how he explored Shivaji Maharaj’s forts on his bike, and discovered different roads, ancient temples and beautiful places.

Several people are drawn to mountains for their serene beauty, the adventure they offer, peacefulness in their surroundings, outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing and the feeling of being closer to nature.

Advertisement

Ahead of International Mountain Day (December 11), Ashutosh shared memories of his favourite mountain holidays.

“When I was in school, my friends and I loved cycling around the mountains near Pune. It was so much fun. But as we grew up, life got busy, and we switched to riding bikes and cars. During lockdown, I brought back those good times and bought a nice bike. It was one of my best decisions.

- Advertisement -

“On my bike, I explored Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and discovered so much — different roads, ancient temples, and beautiful places I never noticed before while driving. I used Google Maps to find lakes and natural spots, leading me to many interesting places. After many solo trips and hikes in the mountains around Pune, I found the perfect spot to sit and relax. It’s like a complete refreshment for me,” Ashutosh said.

The actor is currently essaying Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, which airs on &TV.

Advertisement
Previous article
Covid late in pregnancy may up health risk for mothers: Study
Next article
Guwahati Masters badminton: Malvika Bansod, Ashwini-Tanisha duo reach semifinals
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement