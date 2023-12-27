Thursday, December 28, 2023
TVNews

Ashutosh Kulkarni to ring in New Year with family in Pune

Ashutosh Kulkarni will ring in New Year at his parents' place in Pune with his wife. Ashutosh, who essays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal'

By Agency News Desk
Ashutosh Kulkarni to ring in New Year with family in Pune
Ashutosh Kulkarni

Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni will ring in New Year at his parents’ place in Pune with his wife. Ashutosh, who essays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’, said: “New Year fills me with sheer excitement! The essence of celebration lies in the cherished company of loved ones and beloved family. This year, my wife and I have charted our journey to Pune, the abode of my dear parents. Our plans are nothing short of delightful; we will enjoy a luxurious dinner at a splendid restaurant on New Year’s Eve.”

“I eagerly look forward to New Year. As the clock strikes 12, surrounded by laughter and love of my family, I anticipate a moment of pure joy and gratitude. We also visit a nearby temple at the dawn of the New Year,” Ashutosh said.

The actor also said that seeking blessings for the year ahead has become a heartwarming tradition, signifying hope, gratitude, and a sense of renewal.

“In these moments, I cherish the union of family, the warmth of togetherness, and the spiritual reassurance gained from seeking blessings for the future. Here’s to a New Year brimming with love, prosperity, and abundant blessings for all,” he said.

‘Atal’ airs on &TV.

Previous article
Varun Dhawan wraps up Kerala schedule of 'VD 18'
Next article
IND v SA: Dean Elgar’s strong century puts South Africa in commanding position
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.