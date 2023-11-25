Avinesh Rekhi masters tractor driving for 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'

Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is seen as the lead in the new show “Ikk Kudi Punjab Di”, learned how to ride a tractor in just one day for a sequence. Even during the launch of the show in Mumbai, he decided to drive the vehicle himself, and surprise everyone by making a grand entry along with Tanisha Mehta on a tractor.

Talking about the same, Avinesh said: “I believe as actors we get to learn a lot from the characters we play on-screen. And I am currently enjoying exploring the character of Ranjha as we have a lot of similarities.”

“Just like on the show, Ranjha owns a farm and works in the field, and in real life, I have also worked on a farm when I was young. I have sown rice, harvested cabbages and sugarcanes, and even milked buffaloes, which is not an easy task.”

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ fame actor added: “So, for me, a few things were easy and very relatable. But when it came to driving a tractor for a scene that was something I didn’t know. I had a lot of fun learning how to ride it and I got the hang of it in just one day. Now I think I can take anyone for a drive on a tractor.”

“Ikk Kudi Punjab Di” is a high-octane drama that has begun to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well-written characters.

Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience, and follows the journey of Heer Grewal (Tanisha), a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Ranjha (Avinesh) will help Heer fight against all the odds in her life.

Produced by Dome Entertainment, it airs on Zee TV.