Avinesh Rekhi on 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di': 'Being a Sikh, it wasn't very difficult to prepare for this role'

Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is set to star as lead in the new show ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’, opened up about his character, saying the drama captures the strength of human spirit and the endearing power of relationships. ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is a high-octane drama that promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well written characters.

Produced by Dome Entertainment, the show is set to deliver a riveting narrative that will be filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family, making everyone wonder – “Jisne maangi sabki khair… Waqt ne kiya hai…. kyun us se bair?”

After a life-altering incident, Heer is compelled to draw upon her inner strength, confront injustice, and assert the truth. Throughout this tumultuous journey, she finds unwavering support from her childhood friend, Ranjha, also known as Ranjeet. Ranjha will be played by Avinesh, and Heer will be portrayed by actress Tanisha Mehta.

Talking about the same, Avinesh said: “Our show captures Heer’s journey that reflects the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of relationships.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional project and can’t wait for the viewers to embark on this rollercoaster ride with us. Being a Sikh myself, it wasn’t very difficult for me to prepare for the character,” he shared.

Avinesh added: “The viewers have showered immense love on my previous roles and am looking forward to their support for this upcoming show too.”

‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ will premiere on Zee TV soon.

Meanwhile, Avinesh is known for his performances in ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh’, ‘Piyaji’, and ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’.