Ayub Khan: Aastha Sharma's acting as 'Neerja' reminds me of the start of my career

Veteran actor Ayub Khan went down memory lane, witnessing Aastha Sharma ace her scenes in ‘Neerja’, with the finesse of a seasoned performer. As the show continues to entertain the audiences, Ayub, who essays the role of Neerja’s (played by Aastha) father-in-law, credits a part of its success to Aastha’s impeccable performance.

Ayub said that he is reminded of his formative years in the acting profession as he watched Aastha embody Neerja to perfection.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see the new generation of actors shine and do a fantastic job and bring their characters to life onscreen. I’m thoroughly impressed with the professionalism with which Aastha conducts herself and the nuances of Neerja she presents.”

“When I began my journey as an actor, I had the drive to fulfill my potential. I see in her the same passion for acting that drove me at the beginning of my career. I have no doubt she’ll continue to shine and be celebrated as Neerja in the hearts of the audience. I’m truly proud of her.”

In the current storyline, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) has accepted Pishima’s (Vibha Chibber) challenge and commits herself fully to helping her husband, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) recover his memories and come to terms with his past.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ has gripped its viewers with a riveting tale of Neerja, who wants to lead a life of dignity amid the looming threat of her place of residence, Sonagachi.

It airs on Colors.