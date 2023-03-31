scorecardresearch
Badrul Islam, Roslyn D'souza all set to play leads in 'Suhaagan'

By News Bureau

‘Tere Bin Laden’ actor Badrul Islam and ‘Bahu Begum’ actress Roslyn D’souza have been roped in to play lead roles in the upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’, which also features child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj.

Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the show is a story of Bindiya, played by Aakriti Sharma and her sister Paayal, portrayed by Kurangi Nagraj. It revolves around their struggle and how they are left at the mercy of their greedy relatives.

Bindiya, meanwhile, turns out to be the caretaker of her sister and decides to protect her from everything.

On talking about the show, Badrul said: “I am really excited to be part of ‘Suhaagan’. Bheem Dubey’s character is layered with nuances and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into it. Bheem is the fufa ji of Bindiya and Payal. His involvement in the narrative will add intrigue to the show. I’m looking forward to having a great time shooting for it.”

While essaying the role of Phoolwati, Roslyn talked about her character and added: “As an actor, I find it thrilling to explore new characters for giving me this opportunity. The show has a talented cast and a compelling storyline. I can’t wait to team up with my fellow actors and bring my character to life.”

‘Suhaagan’ will air soon on Colors.

