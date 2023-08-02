scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Singer and rapper Badshah complemented the heart-pounding performance of ‘Faith In Action Academy’ for their martial arts act in India’s Got Talent (IGT) season 10. He said that he expects nothing less than excellence from the people from Nagaland.

Founded in 2008, the ‘Faith-in-Action Taekwondo Academy’ has been enticing children to learn martial arts. The team has set the Guinness World Record for the highest martial arts kick, and this record was created on the sets of the ‘IGT’.

Badshah, who is the judge on the show says: “To master this technique, you need discipline and mental strength, and once you’ve acquired it, you gain control over yourself. I hope you use this skill to elevate the pride of our country. You were all truly awesome and I must admit, I’m not surprised, as I expect nothing less than excellence from the people coming from Nagaland.”

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomes the group in true Taekwondo style. Awestruck by the talent, she will share: “In films, we often witness such action scenes with many cuts, retakes, different camera angles, and tricks which are used to create the desired effect. However, what we have witnessed on this stage is pure reality. You guys are real action heroes. The energy you displayed was absolutely amazing, and the experience we had sitting here was beyond words. And, the girls in the team are truly brilliant.”

With the credo of ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara’, the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants.

India’s Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/kvd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adah Sharma hospitalised due to food allergy
Next article
Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'
This May Also Interest You
News

Geetanjali Mishra uses face pack made from Pomegranate seeds for monsoon skincare routine

Technology

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

News

Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

News

Angus Cloud had completed filming for three projects prior to his untimely death

News

Debutant Prem on Vidyut Jammwal: He is the OG commando

News

'Heartbreaking', say Bollywood celebs on demise of art director Nitin Desai

News

Emma Corrin to play a mysterious villainous role in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Hollywood gets snubbed by Saudi Arabia as local language movies dominate markets in KSA

News

Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ to feature vintage muscle car reflecting hero’s arc

News

Sinead O’Connor had tweeted about desire to end her life

Technology

Porter rejigs top leadership as it sets new logistics goals

News

Joaquin Phoenix slaps Vanessa Kirby in shocking unscripted moment for 'Napoleon'

News

Adah Sharma hospitalised due to food allergy

Technology

Paid Twitter users can now hide their Blue checkmarks

Technology

Oracle to modernise India's edtech platform 'DIKSHA'

News

'Star Wars' icon Billy Dee Williams to release autobiography detailing his 8-decade long career

News

Jamie Foxx says he 'would not be here' without sister Deidra, in b'day message

Sports

Anurag Thakur becomes first person to register for Delhi Half Marathon 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US