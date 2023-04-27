Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda become parents for the second time

Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda have been blessed with a son. This is the couple’s second child.

They already have a baby girl, Sifat. The actor is known to be a media recluse. It seems he has confirmed the news but did not give any quote per se.

The news spread after a relative’s note congratulating the couple went viral. The person deleted the post but it was picked up by fans of the star.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star Barun Sobti has been married since a decade. They tied the knot in 2010. Their baby girl Sifat was born 2019. Fans are congratulating Pashmeen who flaunted her baby bump at the wedding of Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur.