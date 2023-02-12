scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'BB16': Bharti Singh roots for Archana, but Priyanka, MC Stan corner pop vote

As the countdown for the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale began, Bharti Singh was spotted on the show's sets rooting for Miss Bikini India 2018 Archana Gautam

By News Bureau

As the countdown for the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ finale began on Sunday, comedian and reality star Bharti Singh was spotted on the show’s sets and seen rooting for Miss Bikini India 2018 Archana Gautam, who she said was her favourite to win the title. Bharti also praised MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

She clearly was out of step with the popular mood, which seems from online polls to be overwhelmingly favouring ‘Udaariyaan’ actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. And, in what looks like a late comeback by MC Stan, he has left Priyanka far behind on Twitter, with 4,75,000 tweets (and counting!) in his favour, causing the hashtag #MCStanJeetnaMangta to trend wildly.

A fan expressed the prevailing view on Priyanka when he wrote: “She’s our Fighter. She’s fought for her own survival throughout the Season. Now she’ll fight for the Trophy tonight. It has been a tough journey but she made it, she’s a hell of a strong lady. Girl, u r a fire within urself, too bold & badass to handle!!”

Countered an MC Stan fan: “#BiggBoss16Finale #MCStan journey has proved that he remained natural & real right from the beginning to the end. He speaks of his real-life struggle to get recognition as a rapper. Deserves #Biggbosstrophy. The rest depends on voting @ColorsTV.”

Apart from Priyanka, MC Stan and Archana, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are also in the race for the trophy.

Previous article
Can you guess Sir Elton John’s fee for a private gig
Next article
SL postpones non-essential, non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US