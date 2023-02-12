Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

On the grand finale stage of “Bigg Boss 16”, former contestant Gautam Singh Vig and actress Ameesha Patel grooved to the song “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” from the 2000 film of the same name.

Host Salman Khan introduced Gautam as the Hrithik from “Bigg Boss 16” house and revealed that he wanted to meet Ameesha. The actress asked what qualities he shares with the Bollywood star.

To which, the “Dabangg” star said that Gautam dances really well.

Ameesha and Gautam were then seen dancing on the song, originally picturised on Hrithik Roshan and her.

Ameesha was accompanied by her “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” co-star Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film, a sequel to “Gadar..”, which released on 2001 and turned out to be a blockbuster.