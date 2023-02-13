scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

Best friends Shiv Thakare and rapper MC Stan, who redefined brotherhood and friendship in the show, have made it as the Top 2 'Bigg Boss' finalists

By News Bureau

Best friends Shiv Thakare and rapper MC Stan, who redefined brotherhood and friendship in the show, have made it as the Top 2 finalists after Priyanka Choudhary was shown the exit door after making it in the final three.

Priyanka came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her role as Tejo Singh Virk in shows such as ‘Udaariyaan’.

Priyanka, who entered the controversial reality show in October along with her ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star and close friend Ankit Gupta, was making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win. The hashtag “Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka” on Sunday morning was trending on the microblogging site.

On the grand finale stage, Ankit said: “Priyanka is very strong”, when Salman said that she maintained her game strong even after his exit.

Before announcing the name, Salman said right now Priyanka, Stan and Shiv are winners.

Priyanka in the house was tagged as ‘jagat mata’ for getting into other people’s fights and also ‘sachaai ki murat’ as she claimed to be always standing by the truth in the show.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song ‘Khuja Mat’ in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12, when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

His one liners such as ‘Shemdi’, ‘appreciate you’, ‘Haq se’, ‘feel you bro’ and ‘Hindi matra bhasha’ and ‘Raavas’ have caught attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as ‘Basti Ka Hasthi’, is one of the most popular faces in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram.

Shiv is known for participating in reality shows ‘MTV Roadies Rising’ and ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’. Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family.

Salman praised Shiv for not mentioning his win in ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ in the 16th season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Previous article
Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!
Next article
Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US