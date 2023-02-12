scorecardresearch
Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

Bollywood superstar and "Bigg Boss 16" host Salman Khan was seen shaking a leg with Reem Shaikh on the grand finale on Sunday night.

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar and “Bigg Boss 16” host Salman Khan was seen shaking a leg with Reem Shaikh on the grand finale on Sunday night. Reem Shaikh was accompanied by actors Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani to promote their upcoming show “Tere Ishq Ghayal”. While Gashmeer was seen dancing with Sumbul Touqeer on “Bang Bang” title track, while Karan grooved with Gori Nagori.

Reem said that she was not interested in dancing with any contestant but with the show’s host on the title track of their show. Salman obliged and did a romantic dance with Reem.

Tina had earlier expressed her dream to go on a bike ride with Salman. The “Dabangg” star agreed and gave a ride on his bicycle.

Entertainment Today

