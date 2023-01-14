scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Big Boss 16’: ‘Mandali’ Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu’s exit

By News Bureau

In the upcoming episode of ‘Big Boss 16’, the cutest contestant of the show Abdu Rozik will be seen making an exit and his friends Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan will break into tears as he leaves.

Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan too will be seen in tears as they would miss Abdu.

In a promo, Sajid was also seen telling housemates that he had a feeling that something is going to happen today. Later, we see Tina Datta crying and saying that Abdu was always there for her whenever she needed him.

Abdu leaves the show with a smile and wishes everyone luck.

As per the reports, Abdu is out of Bigg Boss 16 due to work commitments. The show got an extension of several weeks but Abdu had some prior work commitments.

Previous article
‘I just met God’: S S Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg
Next article
Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

Fashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay Kumar posts first look of ‘Selfiee’, triggers remake debate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US