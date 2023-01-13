scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Salman Khan says he could work with Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan in future

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project. During Salman’s rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the ‘Dabangg’ star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss.

He then spoke about the best housemates from this season and shared that he could work with Priyanka and Sajid in the future.

Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her “heroine material”.

Sajid’s sister and filmmaker, who had entered the house in the family week had tagged Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of season 16.

Previous article
NBC News, MSNBC lay off employees in 'double digits'
Next article
Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, 3 year ahead of global target: Mandaviya
This May Also Interest You
Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US