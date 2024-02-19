HomeTVNews

‘BB17’ stars Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar on ‘Dance Deewane’

Munawar Faruqui and his house mates Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar showed up on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' to celebrate family values.

By Agency News Desk
Dance Deewane
Dance Deewane_pic courtesy news agency

 ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui and his house mates Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar showed up on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’ to celebrate family values.

In pictures emerging from the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’, which features three generations of artistes in each act this season, the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ gang can be seen along with the judges, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, posing together for the cameras.

Madhuri looked graceful in a white embroidered saree with a sleeveless matching blouse. Shetty opted for a full black formal attire.

The famous ‘Bigg Boss 17’ couple, Ankita and Vicky, also put their best face forward as they got photographed with the judges. Ankita wore a white saree, with a full-sleeved blouse, while Vicky looked dapper in a green shirt and black trousers.

Munawar sported a cool look in a plain grey T-shirt and matching shorts.

Abhishek Kumar, who was the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, wore a white T-shirt, navy blue blazer and matching trousers. The look was rounded off with white sneakers.

Mannara, the second runner-up, looked splendid in short grey dress with a deep neckline. The outfit was complemented with pointed silver heels.

Comedienne and ‘Dance Deewane’ host Bharti Singh was also spotted on the set in a red ethnic outfit.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
New Delhi to host Asian Track Cycling Championship from February 21
Next article
Ashmit Patel on back-to-back releases: It signals my return to the game
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US