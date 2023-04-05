scorecardresearch
Bhakhtyar Irani joins the cast of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Former 'Bigg Boss 3' contestant Bhakhtyar Irani has been roped in to play the role of Vyom Sharma, Esha's (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh) uncle in the show, 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

By News Bureau
Bhakhtyar Irani joins the cast of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' pic courtesy twitter
Bhakhtyar Irani joins the cast of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' pic courtesy twitter

He despises werewolves and has a special ring that protects him from witchcraft and supernatural sorcery.

On joining the show, Bhakhtyar said: “I’m excited about returning to TV with a genre that I’m attempting for the first time. I will be seen essaying the role of Vyom, who is one of the council members of the town. It is a positive role with grey shades and it’s the kind of character that has always intrigued me as an actor.”

The 43-year-old actor appeared in the dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye’ with his wife Tannaz Irani and was also seen in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Zaban Sambhal Ke’, ‘Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, among others.

About his new show and working with actress Shilpa Agnihotri, he said: “I’m very happy about collaborating with my friend and brilliant actor Shilpa Agnihotri. This show marks a new era in the fantasy fiction space and I’m delighted to have stepped aboard it.”

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

