scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy

Comic couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be adding an extra dose of laughter in the upcoming episode of 'India's Best Dancer 3'.

By Agency News Desk
Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy
Bharti Singh

The popular comic couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be adding an extra dose of laughter in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’. Upping the ante of this intense competition, the contestants will now be challenged with a ‘Guru Swap’, compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in the ‘Adla Badli’ special.

Contestant Akshay Pal will mesmerise the audience with his charming moves, along with his newly swapped Guru, Saumya to the song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’.

Surprised by this new side of Akshay Pal, the judges — Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre — will shower the duo with praise for their brilliant chemistry on stage. Geeta would also express her pride for the dancer, saying that she could feel Akshay’s stage presence through the dance act.

Mighty impressed with his act and inquisitive about Akshay’s dance academy in Indore, Bharti will go on to say, “Akshay, you have a dance school as well, right? I would like to know the fees for my son. I want a year’s membership. We know that you have an academy in Indore, but we want you to open an academy in Mumbai as well, so that our son and even Jay’s kids can attend.”

“We want your academy to do well.The judges have said that they have seen the stage presence of Akshay today, and that is because we are lucky for you! (laughs). I have heard many times that whenever Saumya dances, all eyes are on her, but today, Akshay, you pulled my attention towards you,” she added.

Akshay humorously agreed with Bharti, saying, “Truly, because of you, there is a different vibe on set!”

Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan will also be present to promote their new single, ‘Waah Sajna’.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Reliance Foundation Young Champs bag brace with two graduates signing ISL contracts
Next article
Zeenat goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in campaign opener

News

Munawar drops music video of 'Kajal' from his album 'Madari'

Sports

Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report, reveals Delhi Police charge sheet

Technology

Telegram rolls out story feature on its platform

Sports

Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in final stages of rehab; to play practice games: BCCI

Health & Lifestyle

No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

News

Greta Gerwig used filmmaking techniques from 1950s for maximum practical approach on set design

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles semi-finals

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty to host 'Save Wildlife' Season 4

News

Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater after split from husband

Technology

Oracle's MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse now generally available 

Lyrics

Zayn Malik – Love Like This Song Lyrics

News

Jaani, Sachet-Parampara join forces for a love ballad

Technology

Top investors urge PM Modi to reconsider 28% GST on online skill gaming

News

Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’

Sports

Reliance Foundation Young Champs bag brace with two graduates signing ISL contracts

Lyrics

Edward Maya – Love Stereo Again Song Lyrics starring Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US