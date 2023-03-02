scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bhuvan Bam shares pic from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets, expresses gratitude

By News Bureau

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who received appreciation for his OTT series ‘Taaza Khabar’, will be soon gracing ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He recently shot for a special episode with Kapil Sharma, who also awaits the release of his upcoming drama ‘Zwigato’.

Bhuvan took to his social media to share a picture of a special moment with Kapil. He captioned the picture, “Aukaat ke bahar aa Gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma show pe. Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me”.

Bhuvan, who started his YouTube career by posting short, funny and relatable videos back in 2015, has over the years become one of India’s biggest YouTubers with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines boasting of over 26 million subscribers. He single-handedly pulled off all characters in his long-format series ‘Dhindora’.

His 2023 webseries ‘Taaza Khabar’ opened on a huge note and it enjoyed the number one spot for four weeks as per the Ormax report. It handed over its top spot to the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Prime Video webseries ‘Farzi’ after the latter’s release.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan is working on the scripts of ‘Dhindora 2’ and ‘Taaza Khabar 2’.

Previous article
New Zealand name squad for Sri Lanka Tests
Next article
3rd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall as India trail Australia by 9 runs at Tea
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)

Technology

OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050 at MWC 2023

Technology

Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara stands tall as India trail Australia by 9 runs at Tea

Sports

New Zealand name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

News

Rajinikanth, 'Jai Bhim' director's next project announced, will release in 2024

News

Sehban Azim initially struggled to step into his mean 'Dear Ishq' character, reveals Kishwer Merchant

News

Michael B. Jordan honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Technology

Tesla Superchargers now open to other EVs at 'select sites' in US

Technology

Apple still working on classical music app

News

Jagadish Palanisamy to co-produce Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’

News

Rajkummar Rao's 'Sri' to debut in theatres on Sep 15

News

T-Series Films to bring the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla ‘SRI’

Sports

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed captain of Delhi Capitals, Jemimah Rodrigues named vice-captain

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her stylish earnings

Sports

PKL organisers plans to launch Women's Kabaddi League

Sports

Obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after his 101th Test: Ricky Ponting on Warner's Test career

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Billi Billi Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US