Amitabh Bachchan delights ‘KBC 15’ contestant with surprise video call to Prajakta Mali

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has fulfilled the wish of a contestant of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ by making him interact over a video call with his “crush and motivator” actress Prajakta Mali.

Prajakta is known for her works in Marathi movies and shows. In the episode 63 titled ‘Muskan Wali Diwali’, host Big B welcomed Ajay Kalyan Kedar from Aran, Maharashtra, to the hot seat.

During the conversation, Amitabh asked: “How do you find time to watch films?”

The contestant said: “I don’t watch a lot of Hindi films. I only watch Marathi comedy show. I just watch trailers of upcoming films and leave it at that.”

Amitabh asked him: “So, you watch Marathi films.Who is your favourite actor or actress?”

Contestant replied: “My favourite film is ‘Sairat’. And actress is Prajakta Mali.”

Amitabh then asked: “How big a fan are you of Prajakta?”

Ajay went on: “A big fan. She’s my crush. Not just a crush, she’s a model too. She is well-accomplished. She is into films, web series, comedy shows, writes poems known as ‘Prajaktaprabha.’ And she does yoga too. She belongs to a middle-class family and settled in Mumbai. She has build her house, her brand of jewellery. And she’s working in the Marathi industry. It’s an inspiring story.”

He went on: “It’s not that I’m a man so I must just get inspired by men. In our society, people might ridicule me for taking inspiration from a woman. It’s not like that. An inspiration is not gender-biased. And both my targets are fulfilled with one. She’s my crush and motivator too.”

The 81-year-old actor said: “Okay, someone wants to talk to you, Ajay.”

Actress Prajakta, who was on the video call said: “Hi, Ajay.”

Amitabh: “He’s a big fan of your’s, Prajakta. And is on the hotseat. So, I thought of giving him a surprise. Talk to her.”

Contestant: “Hi, how are you?”

Prajakta: “I’m fine. Thank you so much, Ajay. You praised me so much. It felt great.”

Ajay then said: “Since we’re talking, tell me how do you manage so much? Prajaktaprabha, PrajaktaRaj, yoga, films.”

The 34-year-old actress said: “The answer lies in your question. I do yoga. Meditation and Pranayama. If you love your work, you find time for it.You do it too, Ajay. And I wish that you play well today. In fact, I’d like to tell you that if you win today then I’ll come to meet you. Wish you all the best.”

“Amit ji, it was a pleasure meeting you.You praised our show ‘Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.’ In fact, our artists were invited by you on the sets. It felt great. It feels great to know that you watch our show. Thank you very much,”Prajakta concluded.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony