Amitabh Bachchan reveals his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan is the reason behind his entry into films

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote about his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, and said it was because of the latter that he entered into the film industry.

Big B, who is currently seen as the host on the knowledge-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, welcomed ‘Bindaas Bhatias’ from Delhi, in the family special week.

During conversation with the three contestants, Amitabh said: “Let me tell you that the relationship between brother-sister, or brothers is that, for the younger one, everyone creates a protective environment. We take care of them.”

“And I have a younger brother too. We have an age gap of five-six years. I used to always think about protecting him. Most importantly he’s the reason behind my entry into films,” he shared.

The contestants replied: “Sir, we humbly salute your brother.”

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor continued, saying, “My brother was the first one to tell me that you must work in films. I was working in Kolkata. He clicked my pictures with great poses. He clicked pictures and sent it. Though I got rejected. But he was the one who planted that thought into my head. And I quit my job to do this.”

The contestants added: “Sir, now you’re a legend.”

For the unversed, Ajitabh is a businessman.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony