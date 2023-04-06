scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Gautam Singh Vig, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Naamkaran', 'Pinjara Khubsurati Ka', 'Tantra', and 'Ishq Subhan Allah', was recently seen posing with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his followers thinking about his relationship status.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture pic courtesy twitter
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture pic courtesy twitter

He wrote in the caption: “Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya.”

This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or it is a about his upcoming music video or web series.

Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking him about her identity and if they are in a relationship.

One of the fans wrote: “Is she your girlfriend?”

Another asked: “Who is she?”

His picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship.

However, he has not cleared anything. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both seperated officially.

On ‘Bigg Boss 16’, he and Soundarya Sharma were dating each other but after their exit Gautam said in an interview that they both are not in relationship on the same terms like they were inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Well, it has to be seen if this post is about his relationship or upcoming project. Fans are waiting for Gautam to speak up about it.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo
