scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: ‘Lonely’ Shalin Bhanot requests housemates to nominate him

Shalin Bhanot will be seen in tears as he will ask Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to nominate him since he cannot take it anymore.

By News Bureau
'Bigg Boss 16' 'Lonely' Shalin Bhanot requests housemates to nominate him
'Bigg Boss 16' 'Lonely' Shalin Bhanot requests housemates to nominate him

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot will be seen in tears as he will ask Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to nominate him since he cannot take it anymore.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram starts with Shalin sitting alone in the bathroom. Sumbul Touqeer asks Nimrit Ahluwalia that he has no one left in the house to talk to.

Nimrit said that he’d play a sympathy card in this situation too.

The promo then showed Shalin talking to Shiv and Stan. He said that he requested

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to talk to her once.

Priyanka is then seen telling Tina Datta “karma is there.” To this, Tina bursts out laughing.

Shalin is then seen telling Stan and Shiv that whenever he is sitting on the rooftop, Priyanka and Tina laugh. He then requests them to nominate him as he bursts into tears and said that he won’t be able to take it anymore.

Previous article
SA20: Roelof van der Merwe's energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha
Next article
Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya Shetty, and K.L Rahul ahead of their wedding
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap shares his working experience with Alaya F, Karan Mehta

News

SRK urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch 'Pathaan' in theatres

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Sports

Smriti, Deepti, Richa, Renuka included in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2022

Sports

Australian Open: Rublev downs Rune in five-set epic to sail into seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal

Technology

Why Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

News

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya Shetty, and K.L Rahul ahead of their wedding

Sports

SA20: Roelof van der Merwe's energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Jackie Shroff’s gesture for Harsh Sikandar makes judges go emotional

News

Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'

Technology

Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'

Technology

Over 9 in 10 Indian consumers want all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Teenage pregnancy in Philippines declines in past 5 yrs

News

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in fun, fresh full of youth spirit

News

Jackie Shroff’s manjira to Bharti’s dance moves, ‘Li’l Champs’ finale is a treat

Technology

Australian cyberbullying hits concerning level: Official

Technology

AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series chips for mobile in India

Sports

It's a really united front within the group: Lanning on Gardner's criticism of January 26 match

Sports

I think Pegula is mentally rock solid: John McEnroe

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US