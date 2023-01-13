'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan dances with Bharti, Haarsh's son 'Gola'

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Salman Khan will be seen turning babysitter for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they left their son Laksh, lovingly called Gola, with the ‘Dabangg’ song.

A promo shared by the channel Colors, showed Bharti walking onstage calling out her son’s name “Gola.”

She then gives him in Salman’s arms saying: “Sir, ek minute pakado, main thak gayi.”

Salman replies, “Obviously, thakogi haan” as Haarsh laughs on.

Bharti says, “Haan, yeh Bharti ka bachha hain.”

Moments later, Bharti and Harsh, leave Gola and Salman on stage. As they go, Bharti shares: “Do din bachha sambhalna hain” and Haarsh adds, “Chachu ko pareshaan maat karna.”

Salman asks if Gola would like to dance and they shake a leg to the actor’s song ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ from the 2016 film ‘Sultan’.

In the brief but hilarious clip, Bharti can be seen wearing a pink ethnic outfit, while Haarsh is in a gold jacket, black shirt and black pants. Laksh is wearing a white and orange jacket with blue pants.