scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan dances with Bharti, Haarsh's son 'Gola'

By News Bureau

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Salman Khan will be seen turning babysitter for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they left their son Laksh, lovingly called Gola, with the ‘Dabangg’ song.

A promo shared by the channel Colors, showed Bharti walking onstage calling out her son’s name “Gola.”

She then gives him in Salman’s arms saying: “Sir, ek minute pakado, main thak gayi.”

Salman replies, “Obviously, thakogi haan” as Haarsh laughs on.

Bharti says, “Haan, yeh Bharti ka bachha hain.”

Moments later, Bharti and Harsh, leave Gola and Salman on stage. As they go, Bharti shares: “Do din bachha sambhalna hain” and Haarsh adds, “Chachu ko pareshaan maat karna.”

Salman asks if Gola would like to dance and they shake a leg to the actor’s song ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ from the 2016 film ‘Sultan’.

The promo was captioned, “Bigg Boss tonight 10pm on @colorstv…” In the brief but hilarious clip, Bharti can be seen wearing a pink ethnic outfit, while Haarsh is in a gold jacket, black shirt and black pants. Laksh is wearing a white and orange jacket with blue pants.

Previous article
Shankar Mahadevan: My family is my team
Next article
Gashmeer Mahajani on working with Tinu Verma: Our energies were always in sync while shooting
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US