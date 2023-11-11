‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande finally retorts to Mannara Chopra, calls her ‘dumbo’

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande finally gives a taste of her own medicine to housemate Mannara Chopra, who has often been called out for using cuss words for others in the house.

Ankita said that Mannara needs attention the entire time and even tagged her “dumbo”.

The fight began in the garden area after Mannara called KhanZaadi fake and characterless.

Ankita cautioned Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Anurag Dobhal to not take her seriously saying she often maligns women. Ankita says Mannara is not trustworthy and might gossip about other contestants to KhanZaadi just as she’s gossiping about her to Isha, Anurag and Samarth.

Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora were seen supporting Ankita when she said that Mannara’s relations are only for nominations and her equation with people will change if she doesn’t get benefits.

Mannara retaliates by answering back and even mocked her with namaste.

However, later, Mannara was seen crying in front of her only friend Anurag Dhobal and said about going back home as she does not want to celebrate Diwali in a toxic environment and wants to be with her family.