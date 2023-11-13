scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande tells ‘shaatir’ hubby Vicky Jain ‘you have used me’

The new week gets new twists as in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the gap between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain appears to be widening.

By Agency News Desk
Ankita Lokhande tells ‘shaatir’ hubby Vicky Jain ‘you have used me’ _pic courtesy news agency
Ankita Lokhande tells ‘shaatir’ hubby Vicky Jain ‘you have used me’ _pic courtesy news agency

The new week gets new twists as in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the gap between Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain appears to be widening.

A promo shared by the channel, shows Ankita upset after Bigg Boss announces tabadla of the rooms – Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

As Vicky gets shifted to the Dimaag room, Ankita is seen visibly upset. Then the voice of Bigg Boss is heard telling the actress: “Why are you upset and for the one whom you are upset for is very happy and dancing in joy in the next room.”

Vicky is seen coming to Ankita, who then pushes him away with her leg.

She tells him: “You are such a selfish idiot. Dimaag kharaab hogayi sach main tere saath rehkar. Ab bhool jaa ke hum shaadi shuda hai. Aaj se tu alag main alag. Shaatir. Tune mujhe use kiya hai hamesha.”

Ankita and Vicky have often been seen getting into heated arguments in the show. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan even called out Vicky for his behaviour towards Ankita and said that he is just like Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who is often seen being toxic towards her own husband Neil Bhatt in the show.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar asks Kareena Kapoor if Ameesha Patel is the reason she didn’t attend ‘Gadar 2’ success party
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: KhanZaadi gets a mouthful from Salman Khan over fight with Mannara Chopra before Katrina Kaif
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US