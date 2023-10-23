scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain engage in spat; Munawar Faruqui tears up; Mannara Chopra’s ‘perfect alternate career’

One instance that hints at it is the heated argument between the power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain engage in spat; Munawar Faruqui tears up; Mannara Chopra's 'perfect alternate career' _ pic courtesy news agency

After the explosive revelations by host and superstar Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the upcoming episode of the new season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, will bring out the hidden sides of the contestants’ identities. The fact that nothing is what it seems becomes clearer by the day.

It all begins with Ankita expressing her disappointment in her husband for not being her strength in the majestic world of ‘Bigg Boss’.

On the other hand, Vicky is miffed that his better half expects him to always be around her.

Vicky retorts that he’s not in the house to be humiliated by her.

The conversation between the husband and wife diverts to a rough patch in their relationship.

Ankita is visibly annoyed that her husband brings up the rough patch in their arguments very often. The question is that is this a tiff between lovers or an indication of a serious problem in their relationship.

Many contestants in the house are also on an exciting path to self-discovery.

Actress Mannara Chopra has found the perfect alternate career. Inspired by the vibe of the house, she busts out a catchy rap.

Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui chimes in with his observation of the house and completes the rap for her.

Known for his sense of humour, the ever-smiling Munawar is captured in his vulnerable element in the house. He is seen tearing up in front of Neil Bhatt while missing his five-year-old son, and his late mother after a few events that transpire in the house. The strongest contestants are not immune to the challenges of ‘Bigg Boss’.

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema

