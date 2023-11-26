‘Bigg Boss 17’: Anurag left tongue tied when Orry says ‘World Cup next year hai na’

Eyeballs would be glued to the screens in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as Bollywood celebs’ bestie Orry is all set to enter. His entry will be a whiff of fresh air as it will be full of laughter and question mark moments.

In the upcoming episode, Orry will be seen spending time with housemates. While the country was watching the World Cup, the contestants didn’t even get to know that Australia took home the trophy.

In the episode, Anurag will be seen asking Orry in the garden area about the World Cup, to which he innocently replied: “World Cup next year hai na?”

Inside the house, he interacted with contestants as they threw him a party.

Actor Rinku Dhawan asked Orry what he does for a living. He said he’s “chilling, breathing, vibing and surviving.”