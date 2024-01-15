HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17′: Ex contestant Aishwarya Sharma reacts after Isha Malviya reveals reason for not evicting Anurag Dobhal

Aishwarya Sharma has reacted after Isha Malviya shared her reason for not evicting Anurag Dobhal during the former’s captaincy.

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya
Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya _pic courtesy news agency

 Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Aishwarya Sharma has reacted after Isha Malviya shared her reason for not evicting Anurag Dobhal during the former’s captaincy.

Isha chose to evict Aishwarya instead of Anurag Dhobal, citing personal reasons rather than rule violations. She revealed the real reason to eliminate Aishwarya.

In a recent episode, Isha confided in a fellow contestant, shedding light on the real reason behind her choice. In the conversation, she mentioned Anurag Dhobal’s notable fan following as a factor in her decision-making process.

Aishwarya, who found herself ousted from the Bigg Boss house, took to Instagram stories and posted a video clip of Isha’s conversation.

Calling Isha dumb, Aishwarya wrote: “Dumb, Isha Malviya..Aankhir sach nikal he gaya..to get Anurag’s fans’ support she removed me yet she did not get the support. Ye Tumhare overconfidence cha graph.”

During the family week, Isha’s father too was seen talking about her choice of not eliminating Anurag and evicting Aishwarya.

