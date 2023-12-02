- Advertisement -
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel break up

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have reportedly called it quits on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

'Bigg Boss 17' Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel break up
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel break up _pic courtesy news agency

According to reports, the spat began after Isha got into a fight with her co-contestant Khanzaadi. During the fight, the two lashed out at each other. While Khanzaadi took a dig at Isha saying she is riding two horses, Isha actress also dragged her parents.

This did not go down well with Samarth, who called Isha mannerless and told her that she should not have mentioned Khanzaadi’s parents.

After this, Isha and Samarth also got into an ugly argument when Isha said: “Nahi rehna mujhe tere saath.”

When the show began, Isha entered ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. The had just started to get along, when her current boyfriend Samarth stepped in. Abhishek was seen in in tears.

Isha and Samarth have often made headlines because of their intimacy on the show, which has 24×7 camera vigilance. Videos of the two getting close have also gone viral on social media.

