‘Bigg Boss 17’: Karan Johar calls out Isha Malviya for ‘double standards’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Bollywood star Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, will be calling out contestant Isha Malviya for having double standards.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Karan is seen talking to Isha and scolding her for name-calling Munawar Faruqui.

“Isha you have said that Munawar has used and thrown many people…I truly want to know if you have forgotten your past,” he said.

He cryptically talks about her friendship with former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar in the early days of the show before her beau Samarth Jurel entered.

To this, Isha said: “I haven’t done anything…”

Karan in anger calls her out for having “double standards.”

He said: “Isha, I understand the acting of innocence and actual innocence. Isn’t this double standards… It’s bloody hell double standards.”