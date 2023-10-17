Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra flirts with Munawar Faruqui says, “Aap ne mereko attention nahi diya”

Bigg Boss is back with its 17th season. The grand premiere of BB 17 took place on October 17, and it introduced 17 celebrity contestants. Salman Khan is back as the host and the excitement is at an all-time high.

In the yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar and Mannara engage in a conversation.

Munawar says, “Muje aisa feel hua ki tum down ho kal ke muqabale..Agree nahi karna toh aap muje arguement de sakte ho aap muje explain kar sakte ho aur deny bhi kar sakte ho”

Mannara replies saying, “Main aapse deny karti hu Munawar..Aap ne mereko attention nahi diya aaj subah se and now I dont wanna be friends with you”

Munawar flirts back saying, “Agar maine ignore kiya hota toh itna notice kaise karta”