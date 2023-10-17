scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra flirts with Munawar Faruqui says, “Aap ne mereko attention nahi diya”

In the yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra engage in a conversation.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra flirts with Munawar Faruqui _pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra flirts with Munawar Faruqui _pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss is back with its 17th season. The grand premiere of BB 17 took place on October 17, and it introduced 17 celebrity contestants. Salman Khan is back as the host and the excitement is at an all-time high.

In the yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar and Mannara engage in a conversation.

Munawar says, “Muje aisa feel hua ki tum down ho kal ke muqabale..Agree nahi karna toh aap muje arguement de sakte ho aap muje explain kar sakte ho aur deny bhi kar sakte ho”

Mannara replies saying, “Main aapse deny karti hu Munawar..Aap ne mereko attention nahi diya aaj subah se and now I dont wanna be friends with you”

Munawar flirts back saying, “Agar maine ignore kiya hota toh itna notice kaise karta”

Img. Source@HamzaSayied
2
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Half of Bandcamp staff laid off by new owner weeks after acquisition
Next article
Aneri Vajani plans pandal visits, garba & new outfits for Navratri
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US