scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Mannara Chopra now fights with friend Munawar Faruqui

Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi, Mannara Chopra is now seen quarreling with her close friend Munawar Faruqui in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

By Agency News Desk
Mannara Chopra now fights with friend Munawar Faruqui
Mannara Chopra now fights with friend Munawar Faruqui _ pic courtesy news agency

After having a fight with Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi, Mannara Chopra is now seen quarreling with her close friend Munawar Faruqui in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, where Mannara is seen sitting in the living room area and Munawar comes up to her saying he was talking to her.

To which, Mannara replies: “Aap decide nahi karengay ki mereko aapse baat karni hai kya nahi. I am the one who is hurt.”

Munawar is seen getting angry and tells Mannara: “Bewakoofi ki hadh hi paar kar di.”

Mannara then walks out of the house and goes to the garden area.

Munawar then asks Mannara if she wants an apology in front of the entire house, to which she says yes.

A hurt Munawar said: “Itni kamzor dosti hai na toh mujhe farak nahi padhta hai.”

Munawar and Mannara have been friends since day 1.

Housemates have often discussed if something is brewing between the two.

In an episode two days back, Rinku and Jigna even said that they noticed subtle flirting between the two.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunil Chhetri: It will be humongous when India qualify for the World Cup
Next article
Arti Singh shares her love for mehendi from sets of 'Shravani'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US