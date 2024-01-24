‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui claims Mannara Chopra kissed him, he got ‘uncomfortable’

In the latest ‘Bigg Boss 17’ episode, Munawar Faruqui claimed that co-contestant Mannara Chopra kissed him while dancing on Diwali night. He gestured to kiss with his hand on his cheeks, implying that Mannara kissed him. When Ankita questioned that she did not see it, Munawar told her that he never told this to anyone.

“I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line. I don’t want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her,” Munawar said.

“When we were sitting on the sofa in the night, she mentioned two-three times ‘Dance was nice’ and asked me ‘You had fun while dancing’ so I said yes it was fun,” Munawar continued.

He also said that while Mannara tried talking to him about the incident later, she understood that he was not interested to discuss it.