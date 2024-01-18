‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui grabs Vicky Jain’s neck in an ugly fight, both pass derogatory comments

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain got into an ugly fight over a nomination task. Vicky hid the spices and buckets after the “torture” task, Munawar found them and started to collect everything. Munawar found some spices under the vase and hid it in his jacket.

Ayesha Khan went and informed Vicky, who came running and asked for the belongings claiming that he won in a task. Munawar asked him to return the spices from the common ration. Vicky and Ankita denied taking it and later Ayesha and Isha Malviya joined the fight.

Seeing Munawar alone, Mannara stands in front of Munawar. Vicky then passed certain remarks, claiming that Mannara was sitting on Munawar’s lap. He said derogatory things such as if she is “feeling good” sitting on his lap and tagged her “cheap”.

Isha too passed below-the-belt comments such as: “She is sometimes after Samarth and sometimes after Munawar.”

The next day, Munawar goes to collect the bucket, which have been put on the roof of the house by Vicky.

Vicky grabs and pulls Munawar down, who stumbles but doesn’t fall. This made Munawar angry, who grabs his neck in the fight. They pass derogatory comments each other using Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra’s name.