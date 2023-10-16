scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain talks about Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui talking about Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain talks about Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar _ pic courtesy instagram

Bigg Boss 17 had its grand premier on Sunday 14 Oct 2023. Salman Khan returned as the show host. The lists of contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and many others.

In the latest clip from Bigg Boss 17, We see Vicky and Munawar talking about Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT 2. These two were a strong contestants in their season. Fans loving them and gave them hashtag as AbhiYa.

Munawar and Vicky talking about the famous dialogue of Jiya Shankar saying, “Main aisa hi hoon’. Fans quickly commented saying, “BB17 main bhi aap dono ke hi charche hain”. Fans saying, “Majoy Missing Abhiya”

