HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek & Arun make it to finale week

By Agency News Desk

Outsmarting the oversmarts, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey have made it to the finale week of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. After participating in a special torture nomination task to secure themselves, Vicky Jain’s team featuring Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan pushed the envelope to force Munawar’s team comprising Mannara, Abhishek and Arun to leave the buzzer.

While Vicky’s team even used red chilli powder and other spices on Munawar and group, Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha chose to hide all the elements of torture before their round began.

But this worked out in in favour of Munawar’s team because Bigg Boss called out the other team and punished them for foul play.

Bigg Boss gave two options to Munawar’s team — they could chose to continue the task after Bigg Boss re-stocked the ingredients or get the opposite team disqualified.

After a small discussion for the camera, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun chose to disqualify them making them the first four contestants entering the finale week, while rest getting nominated.

Previous article
Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to charges of trespassing on delicate thermal area
Next article
Study shows OCD may raise risk of death
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on [email protected] and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates