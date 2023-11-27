scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Orry says ‘naak, jaw nakli hai’ in pics, ‘photoshop ne banaya’

Social media rage Orry, who has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house was seen making some hilarious revelations about his pictures on social media.

Social media rage Orry, who has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house was seen making some hilarious revelations about his pictures on social media. Orry was seen sitting in the garden area of the house and was talking to Anurag Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and other housemates.

He said that Anurag and Samarth Jurel are wearing the same hoodie. To which, Samarth then replied that they have more similar things between them, hinting at Isha Malviya, who was first dating Anurag and then the latter.

Anurag was then talking about Orry’s social media.

He said: “Aap kal bata rahe the ki mera har pose aesa hota hai. Photoshop main aesai kiya. Koi nahi batata.”

To which, Orry had a hilarious reply: “Kiyun nahi batayega? Mera har photo nakli hai. Naak nakli hai, Jaw nakli hai, waist and haath nakli hai. Sab photoshop main banaya.”

It is unclear, if Orry is a wild card housemate or a guest as he was seen attending the ‘Archie’s’ music album launch recently in Mumbai.


