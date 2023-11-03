scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain for breaking show contract rules

Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande over breaking contract rules of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain for breaking show contract rules _ pic courtesy news agency
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande over breaking contract rules of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, going by the promo, Salman will be seen raising the topic of Vicky reaching out to co-housemate Neil Bhatt before entering the show, something that goes against the contract rules of connecting with other contestants ahead of the show’s airing.

In a new promo, Salman will be seen talking to Vicky about his secret phone call with Neil before entering the show.

Salman asks the contestants:”The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?”

Vicky replies: “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

Salman then questions Ankita: “Did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” To which, she replies that she got to know later.

Talking to Sana Raees Khan, a high profile lawyer, Salman asked her to explain what it could mean, she said: “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.”

