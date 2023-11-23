scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Sana Raees Khan doesn’t let Ankita Lokhande sleep with hubby Vicky Jain in ‘Dimaag’ room

Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan were seen getting into an argument and the reason is as bizarre as it can get.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss 17 Sana Raees Khan doesn't let Ankita Lokhande sleep with hubby Vicky Jain in 'Dimaag' room _pic courtesy news agency
'Bigg Boss 17 Sana Raees Khan doesn't let Ankita Lokhande sleep with hubby Vicky Jain in 'Dimaag' room _pic courtesy news agency

After the ‘tabadla’ in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ ‘mohalla’, there has been a shift in dynamics. In the latest episode, Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan were seen getting into an argument and the reason is as bizarre as it can get.

In the latest episode, Sana did not let Vicky and his wife Ankita Lokhande sleep together in the ‘Dimaag’ room, which led to a heated argument. Sana gives the reason that she cannot sleep in the ‘Dil’ room as there is a lot of light.

Other members of the ‘Dimaag’ room such as Anurag Dhobal, Arun Mahshetty and Sunny Arya offer Sana their bed but all goes in vain as she does not agree.

Vicky gets annoyed and Sana says he should be thankful instead he has been behaving very rudely towards her. Ankita handles the situation, she thanks her from Vicky’s end and she goes back to her room. Vicky ends up sleeping on the single bed.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arijit Singh's 8-yr-old fan misses Rs 1 cr question in 'KBC 15'
Next article
Greek Olympic champion Stefanos Douskos to be 1st torchbearer for Paris 2024
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US