‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain’s mother tells Ankita Lokhande ‘tum sambhaal nahi rahi ho’ as husband cries

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers will be seen having a chat with their children on the show and discussing their problems.

'Bigg Boss 17' Vicky Jain’s mother tells Ankita Lokhande ‘tum sambhaal nahi rahi ho’ as husband cries
In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers will be seen having a chat with their children on the show and discussing their problems. The two enter the confession room and they see their mothers sitting in the ‘Tiger’s Den’.

Vicky’s mother tells them: “Nahi nahi rona nahi. Hum rulane nahi aaye hai. Vicky we have never seen you cry. Don’t cry beta.”

They ask each other how they are doing.

“Bahut mast hai mamma. Koi tension ki baat nahi hai,” says Ankita.

To which, Vicky’s mother says: “No, sacch batao kaise ho.”

She then says: “Let me ask Vicky. How? You came here all laughing. Why are you crying? Don’t cry.”

Ankita gets emotional says: “I love you Maa.”

She further says: “You don’t cry. I am there to handle him.”

Vicky’s mother then responds: “Tum nahi sambhal rahi ho, kitna ro raha hai mera beta. Tumhare karan Vicky ko bheja tha. Yaha toh game viparit hogaya hai beta.”

