scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash, where she dragged Jiya and slammed her for her backstabbing methods.

By Agency News Desk

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, a fight erupts between housemates Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev.

It all happened after a sponsor task when Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash, where she dragged Jiya and slammed her for her backstabbing methods.

Pooja labeled Jiya a fraud, volatile, and demanding.

Jiya, on the other hand, insulted the filmmaker, prompting Pooja to curse her.

In that task, when Manisha Rani asked Pooja to change her vote for Elvish, then Jiya said: “Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho.”

To which, Pooja taunted her and said: “Jaise aapne captaincy me kia “.

Pooja feels that Jiya has two faces: a whiney girl and an abusive side. And that her relationships always change according to her convenience.

After the facade between her and Pooja, Jiya was talking to Avinash, wondering why Pooja is coming at her. Jiya said “Why Pooja is commenting on my career and family, getting personal. No matter what I say, I get passive-aggressive.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2′ airs on Jio Cinema’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)
Next article
Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

Technology

Apple iOS 17 public beta includes personal voice feature, StandBy mode & more

News

R Balki: 'Ghoomer' is a tribute to sport, reservoir of human resilience

News

'Oppenheimer' cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali' rocket LVM3 lifts off with Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Musk invites users to find their dates on Twitter

News

Rohit Shetty on 'KKK 13': It's not a studio based show, so it becomes difficult

Technology

ViewSonic unveils OMNI VX28 series180 Hz gaming monitors with triple-certified anti-tearing technology

Technology

Lenovo Launches new 5G Tablet with 10.61-inch display in India

News

Mohanlal shares pictures from Wimbledon in London

Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US